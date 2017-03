COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — CSPD is hiring!

The police department will have an open application period from April 24 through June 13 in preparation for the March 2018 Police Academy.

If you’re interested, you can fill out a job interest card online before the application process begins, which will allow officials to contact you with updates when they become available.

If you have any questions regarding recruitment, email Officer Nick Ryland at rylandni@ci.colospgs.co.us.