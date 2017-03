EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities have made a seventh arrest in the double murder of two teens in El Paso County.

On Wednesday the Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Angelita Prado.

She will be booked into the Criminal Justice Center on kidnapping charges related to the investigation of the murders of Natalie Partida and Derek Greer.

The investigation is ongoing.

Prado is the seventh suspect to be arrested in this case.

Authorities are still searching for two others wanted in connection with the case – Endo Velarde and Carlos Daniel Meza.

The Sheriff’s Office thanks members of the Colorado Springs Police Department who assisted with Prado’s arrest.