COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Left your debit card at home but still need some cash?

Wells Fargo customers can delight in the fact that cardless ATMs are now a reality.

The bank announced Monday customers can simply use their smartphones to access any of the bank’s 13,000 ATMs nationwide.

Here’s how it works. You have to download the Wells Fargo app on your smartphone, login and request an 8-digit code which you can type into an ATM instead of using a debit card.

Then you simply enter your PIN just like you would if you had inserted your debit card.

Other major U.S. banks have rolled out cardless ATMs in limited locations.

Chase is testing the technology at some of their locations and Bank of America has introduced a card-free option at about half of its ATMs.