EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding another suspect in connection with the murders of Derek Greer and Natalie Partida.

Carlos Daniel Meza, also known as Tink, is wanted on weapons charges related to the double murder.

He is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 142 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Meza, do not approach him; call 911 immediately.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities have arrested a total of 5 suspects.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and although they have arrested “the key players” in the murders of Greer and Partida, there may be additional arrests as the case develops.

The bodies of Derek Benjamin Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16, were found Sunday, March 12 near Old Pueblo and Hanover Roads.