EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding another suspect in connection with the murders of Derek Greer and Natalie Partida.

Authorities say 17-year-old Endo Velarde, also known as Sleepy, is wanted on felony charges related to the double murder.

He is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Velarde, do not approach him; call 911 immediately.

Earlier Tuesday, authorities released information on Carlos Daniel Meza, another suspect wanted in connection with the double murder.

Six suspects have been arrested.