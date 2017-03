COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — OK Foods, Inc. has recalled nearly 1 million pounds of breaded chicken products after some consumers reported finding metal objects inside, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Service Inspection Services.

The issue was discovered March 21 when the Oklahoma City-based company received 5 complaints from consumers who said they found metal objects inside the chicken products, the USDA says.

They later found out that the metal came from conveyor belting, according to officials.

The nearly two dozen recalled products include chicken nuggets, tenders and patties from brand names such as Farmington, Great Value and Tender Bird.

They have an establishment number “P-7092” in the USDA mark of inspections on the packaging.

At this time no consumers have reported adverse reactions after eating the products, but anyone concerned about injury or illness is urged to contact his or her doctor.

If you have the recalled products, throw them away immediately or return them to the store where you purchased them for a refund.

If you have any questions, contact Abby Brown at 479-312-2409.

>> Click here to see a full list of recalled items.