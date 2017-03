COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in eastern Colorado Springs Monday night, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Horizon View Drive and Flagstone Street, which is in the neighborhood northeast of Marksheffel Road and Bradley Road. Troopers said the motorcyclist was headed northbound on Horizon View Drive when he lost control on a curve. The motorcycle crashed onto its right side, ejecting the driver.

The motorcyclist, 24-year-old Stephon Edwards of Colorado Springs, died on the scene. Troopers said he was wearing a helmet.

Troopers said Edwards was traveling at a high rate of speed. Alcohol and drug use are not considered factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.