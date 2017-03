Related Coverage Police looking for man who stole cash from woman at Monument grocery store

MONUMENT, Colo. — Police have identified the man accused of stealing cash from a woman who had just cashed her paycheck at the Monument King Soopers earlier this month.

Police said Sergey Bussell, 23, is facing theft and assault charges. He was already in jail on unrelated charges when the new charges were filed against him.

The theft happened March 9 at the King Soopers on West Baptist Road in Monument. Police said the victim, a 27-year-old woman, was at the store with her two small children. She cashed her paycheck at the customer service counter and then put the money in an envelope. As she left the store, a man ran up from behind her and snatched the envelope from her hand. The robber got into a waiting car and sped away.

Police said a resident saw press coverage of the crime and sent police a tip, leading to the arrest.

Bussell is facing assault charges because the victim’s hand was injured when he ripped the money from it, according to police.