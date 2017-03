COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing charges for stabbing another man during a fight in eastern Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Potter Drive and San Miguel Street. Two men got into a fight, and one stabbed the other in the upper body. The suspect then left in a white SUV.

As officers arrived, they saw a white SUV leaving the area and pulled it over. The suspect, 26-year-old Brandon Drakeford, was inside.

Drakeford is charged with second-degree assault.

Police said the victim was hospitalized, but is expected to survive.