Little Rayna met a robot disguised as a water heater – and it’s probably one of the cutest things we’ve ever seen.

In the video, you can see Rayna first wave hello to the machine and slowly walk toward it.

The relationship quickly escalates.

Rayna gives the robot a full-on embrace.

She then backs away and proclaims her affection for the outdated machine.

“I love you, robot!” she says and turns around to the camera flashing a bright smile.

The footage ends with Rayna turning her attention to a nearby manhole cover, which seems like it’s also been overlooked for a bit too long.

Check out the adorable video below!

This little girl thought a broken water heater is a real life robot. It's just not fair how cute it is pic.twitter.com/TLbuKKEEbY — Ben Tolmachoff (@bentolmachoff) March 27, 2017