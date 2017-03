Related Coverage How to tell the difference between allergies and a cold

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — They’re back – allergies and all the fun that goes along with them.

Since spring has sprung, the sneezes and sniffles have too, but it’s the unseasonably warm winter to blame.

Although we didn’t have to shovel our driveways as much this winter, the lack of snow and freezing cold means allergies are back with a vengeance.

Dr. Eric Caplan with Colorado Springs Allergy and Asthma Clinic said, “You see the trees out there, they’re already budding so the tree pollen is what we’re seeing in the air right now and that’s the thing that’s causing people problems.”

If you’re one of the many already suffering, Dr. Caplan suggests nasal rinses, HEPA or high-efficiency particulate air filters and of course your over the counter medication, but also try home remedies. You can combat symptoms with items sitting right in your pantry.

Vitamin C helps to nourish your immune system. Take some citrus, squeeze the juice into glass with some honey and drink it daily.

“Some people use local honey which I think tastes delicious on an English muffin, not sure how much it helps allergies but in some people it does and I say go for it,” said Dr. Caplan.

If you’re not feeling them yet but you know they’re coming, try bee pollen. It builds up your immunity to plants in your area but it has to come from local bees to work.

“I think the main thing that we always tell people is if you’re doing the things you’re supposed be doing over the counter and they’re not working and you’re miserable, come see us.” Dr. Caplan said, “Come see a board certified allergist because we can help. You don’t have to be miserable out there.”

If you’re really brave, try nature’s anti-histamine and add sliced red onion to water with a little honey. Let it infuse for 8 hours. Then drink it one or two times a day.