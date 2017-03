COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has issued a consumer alert warning the public of “Can you hear me?” phone scams making the rounds nationwide.

We first warned you of this scam in January, but according to the FCC, it’s getting worse.

Here’s how it works. You get a call from a number you don’t recognize and the voice on the other end asks “Can you hear me?”

Once you say yes, the scammer on the other end records your reply and uses it to authorize charges on your utility, bank or credit card account.

Besides not answering the call, the FCC says you should hang up if you’re asked to push a button. They say scammers often use these tricks to identify then target live respondents.

If you believe you are victim of this scam, write down the phone number and file a complaint with the FCC.

Check your financial accounts as well as your phone statements to see if there are any unauthorized charges and report them immediately.

You can also ask your phone service provider if they offer a robocall blocking service.

Additionally, you can sign up for the national Do Not Call Registry with the Federal Trade Commission.