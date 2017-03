COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a Colorado Springs man was robbed inside his own home Monday night.

Police said the robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. at a home in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Mallow Road. The victim told police that two people had broken into his house and taken items, including jewelry, from his person. The victim said he didn’t know the robbers.

Police said the victim, a 60-year-old man who uses a wheelchair, was not injured in the incident. He contacted a neighbor, who called police for him.

No arrests have been made.