COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There’s a new team in town – the Colorado Springs Football Club!

They’re a locally-owned and operated soccer club that plays in the Colorado Conference of the United Premier Soccer League.

Just think of it like Minor League Soccer – players who are trying to make it to the next level.

Sunday, March 26 was the season opener which the team won 4-2.

They emphasize local players and those located in proximity to southern Colorado.