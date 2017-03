Related Coverage Three suspects arrested for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

MORAVIA, Iowa — Another suspect in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an 8-year-old South Fork girl in 2015 has been arrested.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, 56-year-old Helen Price was arrested Saturday, March 25 in Moravia, Iowa.

She is being held on multiple counts of sexual assault against a child and is awaiting extradition to Colorado. Her bond is set at $150,000.

Last week three other suspects were arrested in connection with the sexual assault. They are being held in the Rio Grande County Jail and face multiple charges for sexually assaulting the 8-year-old between late 2015 and late 2016 at an apartment complex in South Fork.