COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two shelters will open at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to travelers who may be stranded by the incoming winter storm, the Southeastern Colorado Chapter of the American Red Cross announced.

The shelters will be at the following locations:

St. Peter’s Catholic Church

55 Jefferson St.

Monument, CO 80132

Patriot Learning Center

11990 Swingline Rd.

Peyton, CO 80831

Those with disaster-caused needs are encouraged to call the Red Cross at 303-722-7474 to talk about assistance that might be available.

For more information or to donate to help the Red Cross help local residents affected by disasters, click here.