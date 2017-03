EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Sheriff’s Office has arrested another suspect in connection with the murders of Derek Greer and Natalie Partida.

On Tuesday, 43-year-old Alander Jordon Wilson was taken into custody and will be booked into the Criminal Justice Center on the charge of attempt to influence a public official.

Officials say this charge stems from the ongoing investigation of the double murder.

This is the sixth arrest made in this case.

Earlier Tuesday, authorities released information on Carlos Daniel Meza, a suspect wanted on weapons charges related to the double murder.