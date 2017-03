FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Council on American-Islamic Relations says vandalism at the Islamic Center of Fort Collins should be investigated as a bias-motivated crime.

Rocks and a Bible were thrown through the windows of the building.

The Center’s president says video footage from a security camera showed a man in his later 20s or early 30s trying to break into the mosque around 4 a.m. Sunday.

He says the man did not get inside.

The damage caused the Center to cancel religious classes for children.