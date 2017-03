DENVER, Colo. — A U.S. Postal Service employee who faked having cancer to claim over 100 days of sick leave and work from home was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 16, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer and USPS Office of Inspector General Special Agent in Charge Scott Pierce.

Officials say Caroline Zarate Boyle, 59, of Highlands Ranch, was indicted for using a forged writing to defraud the U.S.

She appeared before a federal magistrate judge last Friday and was released on bond.

Earlier this month, Boyle appeared in U.S. District Court in response to a summons on a complaint alleging she faked having cancer in order to claim over 100 days of sick leave and be allowed to work from home.

Officials say she did this by forging several doctor notes regarding her alleged treatment and emailing them to her supervisor.

Employees at the doctors’ offices told special agents from the USPS, Office of Inspector General that the notes were fake and Boyle had never received treatment there.

Some of the notes had inaccurate information, including misspellings of the doctor name she was reportedly seeing, according to officials.

“The American public expects employees of the U.S. Postal Service to be honest and forthright in their professional endeavors. For employees who choose otherwise, OIG special agents aggressively investigate allegations of criminal misconduct,” said Scott Pierce, USPS OIG Special Agent in Charge, Contract Fraud Investigations Division. “Fortunately, the actions of this employee are not indicative of the vast majority of U.S. Postal Service personnel who are dedicated, hard-working public servants.”

Boyle has been charged with one count of presenting a forged writing to the U.S. with the intent to defraud – a charge carrying a penalty of up to 10 years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Service’s Office of the Inspector General and is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Burrows.