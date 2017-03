Related Coverage NFL owners approve Raiders’ move from Oakland to Las Vegas

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — The Raiders may be leaving Oakland, but the broncos are moving in.

No, not the Denver ones.

Interstate 680 near Oakland was briefly shut down Monday morning due to real horses on the freeway in Walnut Creek.

The horses were reported at around 7:38 a.m. on northbound I-680 at Castle Crest Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities have rounded up the horses, and the lanes were opened by 8:30 a.m. It is unclear at this time where the horses came from.