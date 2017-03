PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are asking for your help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The suspect robbed the Wells Fargo bank located at 201 W. 8th Street on Monday just before 3 p.m.

Police say he handed the teller a handwritten note demanding money and fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount.

He is described as a Hispanic man in his early 30s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, medium build, with short dark hair. He has a goatee and beard.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

If you have any information, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867.