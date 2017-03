COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for suspects in two overnight carjackings in Colorado Springs.

Police said the first carjacking happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday. The suspects followed the victim from the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard to the area of Montebello Drive and Academy Boulevard. The victim told police the suspects were following him too closely, so he got out of his car and confronted them. When he did so, the passenger of the suspect vehicle pulled out a gun and stole the victim’s car.

The second carjacking happened just before 1 a.m. Monday in a parking lot on Stetson Hills Boulevard just west of Powers Boulevard. Police said the victim was parked in the lot when three men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, approached her car. After a brief fight, one of the suspects left in the victim’s car.

Officers later spotted the victim’s car at a nearby gas station and chased it to South Carefree Circle, where they lost track of it. They later found the car unoccupied nearby.

Police said the victim in the second carjacking sustained minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.

Police are still trying to determine whether the two incidents were related.