COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

March 27 Fugitive Finder View as list View as gallery Open Gallery LINDSAY RAE ANDRUS is a White Female, 36 years old, 5’4” tall and 220 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. ANDRUS is wanted for Identity Theft. ROBERT L. GRIMALDO is a White Male, 49 years old, 5’4” tall, and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. GRIMALDO is wanted for Escape. TIMOTHY WHITE KOTTWITZ is a White Male, 21 years old, 6’2” tall, and 250 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. KOTTWITZ is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. THERESA ANN RIVERA is an Asian Female, 46 years old, 5’7” tall, and 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. RIVERA is wanted for Identity Theft. KENNETH TORGERSON is a White Male, 62 years old, 5’8” tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. TORGERSON is wanted for Con Tampering w/Witness/Victim. KELLY WILSON is a White Male, 49 years old, 5’7” tall, and 118 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. WILSON is wanted for Possession I-II.

