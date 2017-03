COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Join us for two great events in Southern Colorado this summer! The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of the Pikes Peak Region takes place June 3 at the Grace Center in Colorado Springs. Relay For Life of Pueblo is June 9-10 at Pueblo Community College.

Learn how you can take action and help the American Cancer Society move one step closer to a world free from the pain and suffering of cancer. Form a team, raise money, and participate in these great events that honor cancer survivors, remember those lost to cancer, and fight back against the disease.

>> Relay For Life of the Pikes Peak Region

>> Relay For Life of Pueblo