ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A jewelry store in North Carolina is getting some heat over its newest billboard.

The billboard says “Sometimes, it’s ok to throw rocks at girls.”

While many people say it’s harmless and the message is all about context, others are upset and want it taken down.

The owners of Spicer-Greene Jewelers issued an apology to the public.

To whom we have offended with our recent billboard, please accept our #apologies. Please read full comment below. @SpicerGreene #Jewelers. pic.twitter.com/kADpNhnEF6 — Spicer Greene (@SpicerGreene) March 24, 2017

Many took to social media to voice their opinions. Some said they understood it was a joke and others said it was a bad marketing strategy.

@SpicerGreene Personally, as a Gem Enthusiast (crystal hoarder) I found your billboard hilarious and people can throw Rocks at me anytime!(gems of course) — Celeste Jenkins (@Celeste_Jenkin) March 27, 2017

@Swedebit It's like a childhood lesson: "don't throw rocks at girls.." The joke is that it's okay if those rocks are gemstones.. — erak (@erakattack) March 27, 2017

@SpicerGreene Throw rocks at girls. Diamonds = rocks. Who at your org approved this? Maybe hire someone else? — Scottski91 (@Scottski91) March 27, 2017

"Sometimes it's okay to throw rocks at girls" ?? Are you kidding me? WHO thought that was a good marketing strategy. — jen. (@jennifermdill) March 27, 2017

@virginianpilot with our violent society the message should read it's never ok to throw rocks at anyone — Laura Wadleigh (@laura_wadleigh) March 27, 2017