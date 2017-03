BLACK FOREST, Colo. — The intersection of Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road is expected to be closed for several hours while crews clean up a crash.

Police said a semi rolled over in the intersection around 11:30 a.m. The semi is leaking fuel.

Woodmen Road is closed between Tutt Boulevard and Marksheffel Road. Black Forest Road is closed between Vollmer Road and Templeton Gap Road while crews clean up the crash.

Police said the closure is expected to last several hours.