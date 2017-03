PARK COUNTY, Colo. — The U.S. Forest Service is hoping to identify a person who may have started a 308-acre wildfire in Park County on March 17.

The forest service said the fire was caused by recreational shooting. It burned about 308 acres in the Lost Park area, which is just west of Deckers.

Investigators have identified a person and a truck that may be associated with the fire. The truck is a silver extended-cab Chevrolet pickup with tinted rear windows and a brush guard.

A photo of the truck and person of interest is available above. Anyone with information is asked to call U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement at 303-275-5610 or the Park County Sheriff’s Office at 719-836-2494.

Recreational shooting is allowed on most Forest Service lands, with some exceptions. However, people responsible for starting wildfires can face misdemeanor charges, fines, and imprisonment, and be responsible for fire suppression costs, according to the forest service.