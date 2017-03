COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A death investigation is underway after police found the body of a man inside a home Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a home in the 200 block of Longfellow Drive just after 1:30 p.m. after a caller reported seeing their stolen car out front. The caller also said the suspect had gone inside the home.

Officers responded and while searching the home they found the body of an unidentified man.

According to authorities, police found the car theft suspect barricaded in a room downstairs.

The suspect was later taken into custody with assistance from the Tactical Enforcement Unit.

The Major Crimes Unit responded and is currently investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.