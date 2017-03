ABILENE, Texas — A Crowley County man was one of three students killed in a crash in Texas last week.

The wreck happened on U.S. 277 just north of Haskell, Texas, around 6:30 p.m. March 18.

Yancie McCuistion, 20, of Sugar City, Colorado, was pronounced dead on the scene. McCuistion was a member of the Vernon College Rodeo Team.

“Yancie was full of life,” McCuistion’s mother, Farrah McCuistion, said in a statement. “He touched everyone he met, always quick with a smile. This world lost…a son, man and friend, but we are thankful for the time God gave us with him.”

Vinita Jean Trevino, 19, of Petrolia, Texas, died at the hospital the night of the crash. Jakob Plummer, 20, also of Petrolia, died Sunday morning. Plummer was also a member of the college’s rodeo team.

A fourth student involved in the crash, Drew Hall, is still recovering. His current condition is not known.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety says McCuistion was driving the vehicle when he ran a stop sign and was hit by a truck pulling a mobile home.

The 73-year-old driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

KTAB/KRBC contributed to this report.