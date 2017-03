AGUILAR, Colo. — Parts of Huerfano and Las Animas Counties are dealing with power outages after Friday’s storm.

About 700 homes are still in the dark as crews work to clean up downed power poles and trees knocked down from the winds.

Gerald Baudino, owner of GNC Trucking in Aguilar, said Friday’s storm was like nothing he’d seen before.

Royce Anderson with the San Isabel Electric Association said all crews are out working to get the situation fixed.

He added that the challenge they’re dealing with now is all the mud created from the rain and tough terrain.

Anderson also mentioned some of the special equipment brought in to fix downed power poles can’t get through the mud and said crew safety is always at the top of the list.

He said the community has been very patient while crews work their hardest to get power restored.