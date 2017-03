PUEBLO, Colo. — Sheriff’s Deputies along with Alabama law enforcement arrested a man wanted for escape and the woman who allegedly helped him after they were found in Pueblo County early Saturday.

Lawrence County, Alabama authorities learned that 28-year-old Austen Williams and 38-year-old Sandra Brooks were staying at a home in Pueblo.

Brooks is believed to have helped Williams escape from a work detail on March 2.

Authorities found Brooks first at the Acorn Store located at 108 Baxter Road. She told police Williams was staying at a house in the 800 block of Baxter Road near Daniel Road and was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant from Alabama.

Deputies went to the home and found Williams outside doing yard work. He was arrested on the escape warrant and is awaiting extradition to Alabama.

Both were booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center.