It’s a bummer when your pet has to wear a medical cone, but what if you could turn that furry frown upside down?

It’s no secret that dogs do not like the cone of shame, but cones remain a necessary evil for dogs healing from medical procedures.

One owner found a way to make the cone of shame less shameful – by filling it with food!

Videos posted on social media of a pup named Murphy enjoying a medical cone filled with everything from pasta to popcorn will put a smile on your face – probably just as big as Murphy’s.