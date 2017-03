DENVER, Colo. — Two teen girls who were not allowed to board a United Airlines flight in Denver Sunday morning because they were wearing leggings were pass riders traveling under employee privileges, according to Jonathan Guerin, a spokesman for United Airlines.

According to Shannon Watts, who was at a gate at Denver International Airport and had started tweeting about the incident, she heard the agent explain to the young travelers they couldn’t get on the plane wearing Spandex.

1) A @united gate agent isn't letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

United responded to comments on social media saying the passengers not allowed to board were pass riders flying under employee pass privileges.

Pass riders are defined as employees, family members and friends who fly under United Airlines travel benefits anywhere on the United network at no cost.

@scotia626 The customer this morning was a United pass traveler who was denied boarding this morning because her (1/2) — United (@united) March 26, 2017

@united so please tweet a copy of this policy. Is it printed on the ticket. Who decides? Do tell. Because you're really digging here — scotia626 (@scotia626) March 26, 2017

Guerin said pass riders do adhere to a stricter dress code and the two teens who were barred from boarding were not in compliance.

He said if the teens were regular-paying customers, they would have been allowed on board.

Pass riders are considered representatives of United and fly stand-by on a space-available basis.

The dress code requirements are an internal policy not available for public view, but Guerin said the policy is “always reviewed” and is “frequently communicated.”

“We don’t require pass travelers to show up in business wear, everyone’s allowed to be comfortable,” he said. “But there are a few things we ask [United] employees to remind their [pass] travelers.”

He added employees do receive emails to remind their pass travelers of the dress code policy.

Guerin confirmed flip-flops are not allowed on pass travelers, but would not elaborate further on other prohibited attire.

People took to social media to share differing opinions on the matter.

@united I realize they were pass travelers but your rules are outdated and unreasonable. Please change them. pic.twitter.com/kOAh0AywCq — flaky particle (@particle_p) March 26, 2017

@cmclymer @united The travelers pass explanation actually is valid. Strict rules for those on employee or companion passes. — goodidea (@goodidea_) March 26, 2017

Pass travelers or not, still seems ridiculous. Maybe @united could focus on other things like, I dunno, safety?? https://t.co/rLsC0mPE1U — Where's Julee (@wheresjulee) March 26, 2017

@pacealot @united @GeoffThorne Every airline has a dress code for pass travelers. Not the same rules as paying customers. — Marissa Villa (@mvilla822) March 26, 2017