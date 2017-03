COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The race for City Council continues ahead of the April 4th election and District One incumbent Don Knight is seeking re-election.

Renewing the North Nevada corridor is a project city councilman Knight has spent a majority of his first term working on, a project he wants to see through to the finish.

“What I’m really really proud about is in doing this master plan is that we worked it with the community here because for me the most important business is the people that have already invested in our community here,” said Knight. “I think that’s where my allegiance is.”

The Air Force veteran says fixing the cities infrastructure and beefing up the police and fire forces in town are high on his priority list. As head of the budget committee, Knight says he believes the city can do both without costing the tax payers.

“I’ve got twenty plus years doing government budgeting,” he said. “I know that budget pretty well and I think we can do it without raising taxes, especially if people vote yes on issue two and let us keep $12 million over the next two years. That should satisfy all our storm water financial needs for the next four years.”

Both Knight and his opponent, Greg Basham, are businessmen yet the difference between the two, according to Knight, lies in the type of business experience.

“Government is a business but it’s a different beast and I have that government experience,” he said. “Twenty six year Air Force career plus 10 more years as a defense contractor so not only was I doing business then but I was doing business with the government. I know how government operates.”

Like many other incumbents, Knight says the job is full time and the responsibility to constituents is not to be taken lightly.

“We don’t have a staff person that we can pass this off to and say hey read this and tell me if there’s anything I need to be concerned about,” Knight said. “We have to do the reading ourselves, we have to ask the questions ourselves.”

The grandfather to three says he’s hoping his first term experience speaks for itself when it comes to the voters in District One.