COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in downtown Colorado Springs Friday night.

According to authorities, 20-year-old Jeremiah Santistevan was identified in the shooting that happened in the 400 block of East Kiowa Street near Wahsatch Avenue.

Officials say the suspects in the shooting had fled the scene prior to police arrival. The intended victim on scene and another person suffered minor injuries.

After executing a search warrant for home in Fountain, Santistevan was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.