COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested a man who fired several shots in his home with a woman inside Saturday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 4800 block of Astrozon Boulevard near Gatewood Drive.

According to authorities, the suspect, Edward Leija, fired several shots during a disturbance in the home.

Police contained the area and were able to help a woman inside get out safely.

Leija later exited the home peacefully. He was booked into the Criminal Justice Center for several charges including weapons by previous offenders.