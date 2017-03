COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — People got a chance to learn more about local law enforcement Saturday at Coffee with a Cop.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Springs Police Department were at the Airplane Restaurant answering questions and offering tips.

The event even gives people the chance to bring up ongoing issues in their communities.

Jenny Doersch was there to do just that.

She spoke with officers about the street racers in the Rustic Hills neighborhood and what they’re doing to combat the potentially deadly problem.

“It’s a great opportunity to see that police are certainly open to talking with you,” Doersch said. “They’re great people that are putting it on the line for us every day, very brave and we can tell them how much we appreciate them also.”