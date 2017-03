The little girl from Falcon is preparing for surgery after being mauled by two German Shepherds last week.

Three-year-old Aliphare will be the in hospital for the next five to eight weeks.

On Tuesday, just a week after the incident she’ll undergo extensive surgery at Denver Children’s Hospital.

Family told me, they’re grateful for the community’s support during this difficult time.

Aliphare’s Grandfather, Roger Ronas said, it’ll take time for everyone to heal.

Saying little Aliphare is getting better every day, it’s just the waiting game, that gets tough.

Ronas said, he’d do anything to take away her pain, because his pain right now, is like nothing he’s experienced before.

While the family heals, the community is pulling together.

Aliphare’s father, works at Buffalo Wild Wings, which is holding a fundraiser for the family.

On Monday, April 3rd all Buffalo Wild Wings in Colorado will donate 10-percent of proceeds to the family.

Melissa DuPont, Great Aunt of Aliphare said while Aliphare’s medical expenses are covered 100-percent, a GoFundMe is still set-up for the little girl’s future.

Saying the GoFundMe will go towards things like, hats and wigs for Aliphare.

Melissa, also belongs to crochet groups, who’ve rallied together on social media to crochet and donate hats for Aliphare.

Investigators said, the dogs owners, most likely won’t face charges, saying the animals were in their yard and their records were up to date.