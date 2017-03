COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have arrested two suspects who fired shots during a large fight in the streets of a southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood.

On Saturday police responded to the area near Delta and San Marcos Drives just after 4 p.m. after reports of a large fight with shots fired in the street.

Officers were able to secure the area and conduct an investigation, which revealed 50-year-old James Cannon had fired his gun in the air during the fight.

He was arrested for possession of a weapon by a previous offender (felony).

Additionally, authorities say 36-year-old Janea Draper fired a gun into the ground during the fight. She was served and released for disorderly conduct (misdemeanor).

Police do not anticipate any additional arrests at this time.