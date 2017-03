The investigation into President Donald Trump’s alleged ties with Russia during the presidential election is heating up.

Now, protesters in Colorado Springs are making their voices heard.

Sharon King, one of about 50 protesters at the Saturday rally said, everyone should speak what they believe in, no matter what.

King, like many others, just want answers into President Trump’s alleged ties with Russia.

Others at the rally, said they want an independent investigation launched into the matter.

All, at the peaceful protest said, they showed up for the same reason, to get their voices heard.

As far as the investigation goes, FBI Director, James Comey, said he will not discuss any specifics of the investigation or anyone involved.