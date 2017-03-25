Police investigating shooting near Memorial Park

Looking for something fun to do this weekend?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after they found a person who had been shot in the foot near Memorial Park early Friday.
Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of East Moreno Avenue near South Hancock Avenue around 6 a.m.
At the scene, they found a victim shot in the foot.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the victim had knocked on doors of houses in the area asking for help after being shot.
Authorities say this is an isolated incident and do not believe there is any danger to the public.
The investigation is ongoing.
