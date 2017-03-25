Musician of the Month: Brian McDaniel

By Published: Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Our March Musician of the Month is singer Brian McDaniel, a frontman for four different rock bands.

He joins FOX21 Weekend Morning News to slow things down with an acoustic set.

If you’d like to seen Brian perform live, he will be playing Saturday night with Cleanse the Destroyers at Legends Rock Bar and Grill at 7 p.m.

