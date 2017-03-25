Musician of the Month: Brian McDaniel

Looking for something fun to do this weekend?
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case involving a private boarding school student who contracte…
Sponsored by:
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Our March Musician of the Month is singer Brian McDaniel, a frontman for four different rock bands.
He joins FOX21 Weekend Morning News to slow things down with an acoustic set.
If you’d like to seen Brian perform live, he will be playing Saturday night with Cleanse the Destroyers at Legends Rock Bar and Grill at 7 p.m.
Advertisement
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.