UPDATE: Maria has been located and is safe.

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating 64-year-old, Maria Sostre Rosario who has been missing since early in the evening on Saturday, March 25.

According to Fountain Police, at about 5:00 p.m., Rosario left her home located in the 8400 block of Dassel Drive, in Fountain. She told her daughter she was going for a walk around the block and never returned. Rosario is on medications and has had a brain aneurysm in the past. She also suffers from dementia and has no other friends or family in the area. She has a Virginia driver’s license.

Rosario is described as a black woman, approximately 4 foot 11 inches tall, weighing about 142 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown, plaid drapery type dress and a floral scarf on her head.

If you have any information about Rosario, please call the Fountain Police Department at 719-382-8555.