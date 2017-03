ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are asking for your help finding a missing boy last seen in Denver.

Officials say 12-year-old Robel Kelelew did not return home from school Friday. He was last seen near S. Oneida and E. Arizona in Denver.

Robel is described as 5 feet 5 inches, weighing 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white sweater, black jeans and black sneakers. He also had a blue backpack.

Authorities say there are no specific concerns other than his age.

If you see Robel, call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at 303-795-4711.