COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was taken into custody for DUI and other traffic-related offenses after he crashed into the back of a police car Friday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of N. Powers Boulevard.

According to authorities, a marked police car was parked in the northbound lane of Powers Boulevard with the siren and police lights on when another car, driven by 30-year-old Spencer Purvines, crashed into the back of the police car.

A police officer sitting in the back during the crash was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and was later released.

Purvines and a passenger in the same car were both taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Purvines was later taken into custody for DUI and other traffic-related offenses.

Northbound Powers Boulevard was shut down while police investigated.

The investigation is ongoing.