WINCHESTER, Va. — A man in Virginia has been arrested for wearing a Joker costume and carrying a sword in public.

Police say Jeremy Putman was dressed head-to-toe like the Batman comics character, wearing a cape and carrying a sword.

Officers arrested Putman after receiving multiple calls in the area Friday afternoon.

Putman was later charged with wearing a mask in public, which can land him in jail for up to 5 years.

He’s currently being held on a $2,000 bond.