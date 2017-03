Here’s a trip you will never forget – an 8-hour flight ride through the Aurora Australis.

Lucky passengers aboard Air New Zealand’s first charted flight from Dunedin flew close to the Antarctic Circle to get an up-close look at the beautiful light display.

The Southern Lights happen when solar winds get caught up in the earth’s magnetic field and the gas ions become energized.

Seats for this special flight offered on Air New Zealand cost passengers around $2,800.

