ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Less time at the DMV sounds like a dream come true for most people.

In parts of Colorado, it’s becoming a reality.

Arapahoe County is the first county in the state to use the Colorado MV Express, which allows you to skip the long line if you need to renew your car registration.

The kiosks, made by Intellectual Technology, cost $3,300 each.

The $3 transaction fee pays for the machine and the maintenance