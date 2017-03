EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities have arrested four additional suspects in the double murder of Derek Greer and Natalie Partida.

Diego Chacon, 18, has been booked on the charges of first-degree murder (2), second-degree kidnapping (2), aggravated robbery and child abuse. The Sheriff’s Office says he was also booked prior to the homicide on drug and weapons charges including possession with intent to distribute and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Joseph Arthur Rodriguez, 18, has been booked on the charges of first-degree murder (2), second-degree kidnapping (2), aggravated robbery, child abuse and accessory. He was also previously booked on kidnapping charges.

Marco Antonio Garcia-Bravo, 20, has been booked on the charges of first-degree murder (2), second-degree kidnapping (2), aggravated robbery and child abuse.

Alexandra Marie Romero, 20, was booked on the charges of second-degree kidnapping and accessory.

All four suspects were booked into the Criminal Justice Center.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and although they have arrested “the key players” in the double homicide of Greer and Partida, there may be additional arrests as the case develops.