2 teens arrested for overnight car break-ins in University Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have arrested two teens for breaking into cars and stealing personal items overnight in the University Park neighborhood.

Police received a call just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday from a man reporting he had caught two suspects breaking into his car in the 4800 block of Diablo Valley Court near Seton Hall Road.

An investigation revealed three teens had gone onto the man’s property, unlocked cars and stolen items including a handgun.

Officers were able to connect the teens to two unreported motor vehicle thefts and an additional motor vehicle burglary, officials say.

Two of the teens were booked and one other was served and released to his parent.

If you live in the area and think your car has been broken into overnight, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 and reference case 17121874.

